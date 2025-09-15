Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar ‘disheartened’ by Team India's no-handshake move

Those who are well-versed in cricket or have heard of the incident are aware of the absent handshake stance that the Indian cricket team maintained while playing a match against the Pakistan cricket team recently.

Usually, as per cricket etiquette, the two teams go through a mandatory handshake before and after the match. However, It all started with the backlash that Suryakumar Yadav and the team were facing for the India-Pakistan matches during the Asia Cup.

While many held the BCCI responsible for the fixture despite the recent tensions following Operation Sindoor, the Indian team set the tone by refusing a mandatory handshake before and after the matches.

As a result the Pakistani team captain also refused to participate in any post-match courtesies and presentation. The incident was brought to the notice of the Asian Cricket Council.

On the actual match front, India earned its second victory. The last match is scheduled in Oman for September 19 before the format moves to the Super Fours.