Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar ‘disheartened’ by Team India's no-handshake move

Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with Pakistan's players and match officials due post claiming of victory in Sunday's Asia Cup group stage match. Team India won by 7 wickets and this act skipping handshake has earned the Indian team accolades from fans in the home country.
However, this move received some flak by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar who addressed the issue and revealed he did not approve of the no-handshake stance.
In a video that is being circulated on X, Shaoib Akhtar mentions, "I'm speechless. It is disheartening to see and I don't know what to say. Hats off to India. Just don't make things political” He further elaborates, “ Cricket match hain isko political mat banao. Hum ne acchi statement di hai aapkee liye. Hum bohut kuchh bol sakte hai. Hoti rehte hain ladayi jhagre, ghar me bhi ho jaati hain.” Translating the same Akhtar means, that some quarrels keep on happening but it is not necessary to make cricket, political.
Those who are well-versed in cricket or have heard of the incident are aware of the absent handshake stance that the Indian cricket team maintained while playing a match against the Pakistan cricket team recently.
Usually, as per cricket etiquette, the two teams go through a mandatory handshake before and after the match. However, It all started with the backlash that Suryakumar Yadav and the team were facing for the India-Pakistan matches during the Asia Cup.
While many held the BCCI responsible for the fixture despite the recent tensions following Operation Sindoor, the Indian team set the tone by refusing a mandatory handshake before and after the matches.
As a result the Pakistani team captain also refused to participate in any post-match courtesies and presentation. The incident was brought to the notice of the Asian Cricket Council.
On the actual match front, India earned its second victory. The last match is scheduled in Oman for September 19 before the format moves to the Super Fours.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.