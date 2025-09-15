Asia Cup: Team India skips handshakes with Pakistan, match officials; shut dressing room

It has been a tense evening for both India and Pakistan as they concluded the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025. India dominated the field and emerged victorious at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But the match isn't even half the story.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav ended the game with a towering sixer in flair, shook hands with his batting partner Shivam Dube and headed straight for the dressing room, refusing to acknowledge the opponent team. Team India not only refused handshakes with their opponent team Pakistan, but also the match officials.
This action left team Pakistan visibly confused and upset along with referee Andy Pycroft. Suryakumar had quickly lead his team into the dressing room and bolted the doors. Everyone was confused as the customary handshake was skipped by team India and there is a lot of chatter on the same.
Pakistan captain Salman Agha Ali became so angry and upset over team India's decision that he protested by missing out on the post match presentation ceremony. Head coach Mike Hesson had apparently even rushed to team India's dressing room but only to find the the doors locked shut. Mike voiced his disappointment by saying, "We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We are disappointed that the opposition did not do that....That was obviously a disappointing way to finish the match".
Soon after, Pakistan's management team issued a statement, saying, "The behaviour of Indian players was against the spirit of sportsmanship. That is why skipper Salman Ali Agha was not sent to the post match ceremony".
Suryakumar on the other hand remained unhindered. During the press conference, he said, "The team was aligned with the government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India in not shaking hands with the Pakistan team. We stand with the victims and families of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicate today’s win to the armed forces".
