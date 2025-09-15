Asia Cup: Team India skips handshakes with Pakistan, match officials; shut dressing room

This action left team Pakistan visibly confused and upset along with referee Andy Pycroft. Suryakumar had quickly lead his team into the dressing room and bolted the doors. Everyone was confused as the customary handshake was skipped by team India and there is a lot of chatter on the same.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha Ali became so angry and upset over team India's decision that he protested by missing out on the post match presentation ceremony. Head coach Mike Hesson had apparently even rushed to team India's dressing room but only to find the the doors locked shut. Mike voiced his disappointment by saying, "We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We are disappointed that the opposition did not do that....That was obviously a disappointing way to finish the match".