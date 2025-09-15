Suryakumar Yadav net worth 2025: Salary, IPL earnings, cars and real estate

Popularly known as SKY, Suryakumar Yadav is currently one of the most prominent players in the world. Having started in just 2021, in 4 years, he has gone from being a late starter to becoming India's T20I captain. His performance in the recent Asia Cup match also earned his appreciation from fans.
Suryakumar was the highest run scorer in 2022 T20 internationals with around 1,164 runs. He also won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award two years consecutively. He is also very efficient and consistent, which made him the most valuable player in the Indian Premiere League. That came when he scored 751 runs in one season. And no doubt the biggest achievement for him was when he lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2024.
SKY also has a ton of brand deals in his corner due to his 18.8 million followers on Instagram. He works with brands like Reebok, Dream11, Lenskart as well as JioCinema.
But most of his earnings come in from his IPL contract. He earned about INR 16.35 crores from playing for Mumbai Indians. His central contract with BCCI though, brings him INR 3 crores as the Grade B base salary. On top of that, the match fees bring in more. Suryakumar brings home INR 16 lakhs for a Test match, INR 6 lakhs for an ODI and INR 3 lakhs for T20I.
So, in total, his net worth in 2025 could be calculated to about INR 55 crores.
SKY was born in 1990 in Mumbai and is now married to Devisha Shetty. At 34, he is leading the national T20I team with millions of supporters backing him.
Suryakumar is sharp enough to have also invested in real estate and other properties. He has two flats under his name in Deonar, with an estimated cost of about INR 21 crore. There are also reports about another property in Chembur. SKY is also a clear fan of cars having multiple pricey ones in his garage. The priciest one is his Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Grand Edition valued at INR 4.67 crore, along with a Range Rover Velar, an Audi A6 and a BMW 5 Series.
