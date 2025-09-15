Suryakumar Yadav net worth 2025: Salary, IPL earnings, cars and real estate

Popularly known as SKY, Suryakumar Yadav is currently one of the most prominent players in the world. Having started in just 2021, in 4 years, he has gone from being a late starter to becoming India's T20I captain. His performance in the recent Asia Cup match also earned his appreciation from fans.

Suryakumar Yadav’s net worth, IPL salary and lifestyle in 2025

Suryakumar was the highest run scorer in 2022 T20 internationals with around 1,164 runs. He also won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award two years consecutively. He is also very efficient and consistent, which made him the most valuable player in the Indian Premiere League. That came when he scored 751 runs in one season. And no doubt the biggest achievement for him was when he lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2024.

SKY also has a ton of brand deals in his corner due to his 18.8 million followers on Instagram. He works with brands like Reebok, Dream11, Lenskart as well as JioCinema.