Tom Brady set to come out of retirement for a third time; here’s what we know

Confirmed attendees for the event are a combination of offensive and defensive stars including Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr, Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby. The teams will be coached by some of the top NFL players Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan with Kevin Hart hosting. The event will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and streamed on Tubi.

In a news release, Tom said he was looking forward to playing again on the field and showing the world the sport of flag football. The move has sparked rumors about his possible involvement in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Games in which flag football would debut. Asked if he would play in any of the Olympics, Brady teased, “Let’s see how this game goes.”

Tom who initially retired in 2022 and subsequently in 2023 for life, has a career of more than two decades. He was drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots and helped them win six Super Bowl championships before winning a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His new entry into the flag football is just another addition to his illustrious career.