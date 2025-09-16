Tom Brady set to come out of retirement for a third time; here’s what we know

American Football icon Tom Brady is to emerge from retirement for a third time to be part of the very first Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh Saudi Arabia. The event on March 21, 2026, as part of Riyadh Season this year will include Tom being accompanied by a list of current and past NFL legends.
Released on Monday September 15, 2025, the tournament is a joint venture between Tom, Fanatics, Fox Sports and OBB Media. It will consist of three teams of eight players playing in a round-robin with the two best teams going to a championship game. The games will be played using Olympic-style flag football rules on a 50-yard field with a 5-on-5 format and two 20-minute halves.
Confirmed attendees for the event are a combination of offensive and defensive stars including Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr, Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby. The teams will be coached by some of the top NFL players Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan with Kevin Hart hosting. The event will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and streamed on Tubi.
In a news release, Tom said he was looking forward to playing again on the field and showing the world the sport of flag football. The move has sparked rumors about his possible involvement in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Games in which flag football would debut. Asked if he would play in any of the Olympics, Brady teased, “Let’s see how this game goes.”
Tom who initially retired in 2022 and subsequently in 2023 for life, has a career of more than two decades. He was drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots and helped them win six Super Bowl championships before winning a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His new entry into the flag football is just another addition to his illustrious career.