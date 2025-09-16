WWE Monday Night Raw results: winners and losers from the September 15 Springfield show

List of winners and losers from the September 15 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, which streamed live on Netflix, is out! The night started with John Cena’s entrance and promo, where he interacts with the Springfield crowd, shares personal memories from Springfield College.

September 15th edition WWE Monday Night Raw Results are out

The event took place at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, with Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves on mic duty. Five matches took place: Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston, El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kairi Sane, and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight and Jimmy Uso.

The night kicked off with a clash between LA Knight and Jey Uso. In the ring, John Cena delivered a promo hyping his upcoming WrestlePalooza showdown with Brock Lesnar. It was also revealed that Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer will battle for the vacant Women’s World Championship at the event.