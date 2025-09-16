WWE Monday Night Raw results: winners and losers from the September 15 Springfield show

List of winners and losers from the September 15 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, which streamed live on Netflix, is out! The night started with John Cena’s entrance and promo, where he interacts with the Springfield crowd, shares personal memories from Springfield College.
The event took place at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, with Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves on mic duty. Five matches took place: Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston, El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kairi Sane, and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight and Jimmy Uso.
The night kicked off with a clash between LA Knight and Jey Uso. In the ring, John Cena delivered a promo hyping his upcoming WrestlePalooza showdown with Brock Lesnar. It was also revealed that Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer will battle for the vacant Women’s World Championship at the event.
In the match between Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, Lyra took the W. As Roxanne Perez’s Judgment Day partner, Raquel Rodriguez tried to get involved, but was soon caught by the referee.
Kofi Kingston had Xavier Woods and Grayson Waller in his corner, but their support wasn’t enough, as Penta secured the victory against Kofi. El Grande Americano won against Dragon Lee.
In the match between Stephanie Vaquer and Kairi Sane, Stephanie won. Kairi even gave her competitor a sign of respect, which did not go well with the ringside Asuka, who tried to attack Stephanie, but Iyo Sky rushed to the ring.
In the match Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed versus LA Knight and Jimmy Uso, the former took the win. When they continued attacking Jimmy, Jey came out to interfere. Before the night drew to a close, LA Knight hit Jey with a BFT.
