Real Madrid edge past Marseille in Champions League opener

Mbappé’s brace secures comeback after Carvajal’s red

However, the tide began to turn when Rodrygo was brought down inside the box just minutes later. Mbappé stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to make it 1-1. The equaliser breathed life into the home side, who began to dominate possession, though Marseille remained dangerous on the break.

The game took a fiery turn in the second half when Dani Carvajal was sent off for headbutting Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli during a heated exchange. Reduced to ten men, Madrid looked to hold on for a draw. But in the 81st minute, they found a breakthrough.

Vinícius Jr made a darting run into the box, and as Facundo Medina slid in to challenge, the ball deflected off his boot and onto his arm. After a quick VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot for a second time — much to the frustration of the Marseille players.

Mbappé remained composed. With a low, right-footed shot into the bottom left corner, he gave Madrid a crucial lead and completed his brace. Rulli guessed correctly but couldn't keep it out.

Despite late pressure from Marseille, Real Madrid held firm. The result not only gave them a winning start in Group H but also marked a historic milestone as they became the first club to reach 200 Champions League victories. For Mbappé and Madrid, it was a night to remember.

