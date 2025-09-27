Young Bollywood loves padel; what makes this tennis-squash hybrid so popular with celebs?

So, apparently Alia Bhatt has a thing for padel. Yes, padel, the hip and quirky mashup of tennis and squash where you play inside a glass box and whack a ball off the walls like you’re in some chic arcade game. And it’s not just Alia. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and a growing list of Bollywood kids and even Hollywood stars have been spotted swinging the 'padel' paddles.

What makes Padel the favourite new sport for so many stars?

Why the sudden obsession? Well, padel is exactly the kind of sport celebrities love. It looks good on Instagram, it’s social, and you don’t have to be Serena Williams to survive a rally (however, Serena Williams is also a padel fan!) The court is also smaller, with chunkier rackets, and the walls keep the ball in play, which means even amateurs can feel like pros after a few shots. Basically, it’s a win-win: cardio without humiliation.