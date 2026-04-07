Caitlin Clark to get a huge raise following new WNBA agreement

On March 18, 2026, the league and players association gave the green signal to the new CBA where the minimum contracts have to be more than $300,000 and the highest at $1.4 million, making the average player salary around $600,000.

Besides the Indiana Fever player, her teammate Aliyah Boston will also enjoy a salary bump from $94,000 to $574,000 this season. Atlanta Dream player Angel Reese's salary is set to increase to $350,000 from $75,000.

24-year-old Caitlin had a difficult few months after being out of play for eight months due to a groin injury which she suffered on July 15, 2025. After a long hiatus, she finally returned to the court on March 11, 2026. Following her comeback, she played for Team USA in the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was crucial in the team's 110-46 win against Senegal.

The WNBA player will now return with Fever for the 2026 season as they open the year at home against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on May 9, 2026.