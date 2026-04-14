Shaq offers to buy engagement ring for viral Pacers couple caught arguing at NBA game

Grace later clarified on social media that the couple were actually debating the value of a liberal arts education in the modern job market. The high-stakes discussion was apparently sparked by a recent podcast featuring a former university president. According to Grace, these pointed intellectual debates are simply their ‘love language’.

The ‘viral Pacers couple’ eventually landed an interview on Inside the NBA, where the legendary Shaq decided to up the ante. Seeing that the pair were not yet engaged, he offered to pay for a diamond ring if Michael proposed on the spot. While Grace looked intrigued by the prospect of a free rock, Michael appeared understandably terrified. He attempted to pivot, suggesting he would only pop the question if the entire broadcast crew committed to attending the wedding.

There was no proposal shown on television because of the stunt, but it seems like the couple’s celebrity status is still intact. With the way Michael attempted to joke about San Antonio and how perfectly Grace reacted, they seem well on their way to becoming the ultimate representation of #couplegoals for the verbally feuding crowd. Sometimes, a disagreement about degree utility just does the trick.