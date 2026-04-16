Vinod Kambli battling serious health concerns, alleged brain clot: A close friend revealed the details

His close friend, Marcus Couto said, "I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends-mostly cricketers-and without taking names, they contribute a lot financially. His memory isn't good, but over the last six months, it hasn't declined either. He can't remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him. Vinod has a clot in his brain, which cannot be removed because he did not take precautions early. And the doctor has suggested that he could have a brain stroke. Because of his willpower, he is conjuring whatever he can.”

The doctor added other health issues along with behavior patterns as well, “The doctor (the famous neurosurgeon Adil Chagla, also a former cricketer) is saying that the next stage would be a brain stroke. He has stopped drinking, but sometimes when he goes down, he asks those passing by to help him with a smoke. He would ask auto drivers for a cigarette, and they would gladly oblige, thinking they're helping 'The Vinod Kambli'. But they don't realise what harm they are causing. The damage is now not to his heart, liver or kidney; it's his brain. It causes imbalance."

Vinod Kambli had stopped drinking lately and had even appeared in a commercial for a company dealing in ice creams. The viral video that was posted showed Vinod Kambli being seen with Sachin Tendulkar in the inauguration ceremony for the statue erected to honor his cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, after which he got admitted into the hospital again.