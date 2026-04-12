Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder breaks IPL rule, caught on camera

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is underway and Rajasthan Royals has already found itself in the midst of controversy. During their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was using his mobile phone, as caught on camera, a moment now viral.
Using the mobile phone is allegedly against IPL rules. Rajasthan manager, who has breached an IPL rule, finds himself under fire from many, including former IPL chairman Lalit Modi who has been extremely vocal in his criticism on social media.
IPL team Rajasthan Royals has won all its four matches so far. In their match against RCB on Friday, they were chasing 202 runs, inching closer to another win, when in the 11th over, the camera caught RR manager, Romi Bhinder using his mobile phone, thus breaching IPL rules.
The viral clip shows Romi looking at his phone seated in the dugout. Sitting next to him was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, recently dismissed, who was peeking into the phone.
The IPL rule, for players and match officials, that Romi is said to have breached, states, "Mobile phones and other electronic communication devices are not allowed to be used in the PMOA". It further states, "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room area but NOT in the dugout."
The PMOA stands for Player and Match Officials Area, which refers to the dugouts, dressing rooms, match-viewing areas for players, match referee's, third umpire area and other areas as marked by the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Manager.
Following the circulation of the clip, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi made a series of posts on X, urging immediate action against Romi Bhinder. In his first post regarding the matter, he wrote, "Having a MOBILE PHONE IN THE DUGOUT - is a COMPLETELY A NO NO. did this really happen. I hope not. If it did. Then @IPL governing council needs to take IMMEDIATE ACTION".
Later, sharing the clip, he said, "This is COMPLETELY A NO NO. WHERE WAS ANTI CORRUPTION". In another post, he stressed on the importance of integrity in sports.
Neither Rajasthan Royals nor Romi Bhinder have addressed the controversy, as of now.