Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder breaks IPL rule, caught on camera

The viral clip shows Romi looking at his phone seated in the dugout. Sitting next to him was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, recently dismissed, who was peeking into the phone.

The IPL rule, for players and match officials, that Romi is said to have breached, states, "Mobile phones and other electronic communication devices are not allowed to be used in the PMOA". It further states, "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room area but NOT in the dugout."

The PMOA stands for Player and Match Officials Area, which refers to the dugouts, dressing rooms, match-viewing areas for players, match referee's, third umpire area and other areas as marked by the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Manager.

Following the circulation of the clip, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi made a series of posts on X, urging immediate action against Romi Bhinder. In his first post regarding the matter, he wrote, "Having a MOBILE PHONE IN THE DUGOUT - is a COMPLETELY A NO NO. did this really happen. I hope not. If it did. Then @IPL governing council needs to take IMMEDIATE ACTION".

Later, sharing the clip, he said, "This is COMPLETELY A NO NO. WHERE WAS ANTI CORRUPTION". In another post, he stressed on the importance of integrity in sports.

Neither Rajasthan Royals nor Romi Bhinder have addressed the controversy, as of now.