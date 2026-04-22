Who is Liverpool's replacement for star player Mohamed Salah?

Salah has been very open about his admiration for Lionel Messi and with MLS's target to bring in global football stars, it is natural that many assume the Liverpool player will head to MLS. It is important to note that there is no confirmation in this regard yet.

According to reports, one of the primary targets of Liverpool is 19-year-old Ivory Coast player Yan Diomande. While many may see it as a risky bet, Diomande has a lot of promise. A Bundesliga star, he plays for RB Leipzig and has 13 goals and 8 assists in 31 matches.

Reportedly, the English club is pursuing a €100m agreement for the young player but the road to the contract signature may be trickier than usual, give that French club PSG have already approached the player. To add more drama to the situation, Leipzig do not want to lose their star and wish to renew his contract after this season.

However, a tempting offer may be difficult to refuse and a talented player like him definitely dreams of playing in the Premier League. Both Diomande and Salah will have to wait some more for clarity about their future while concentrating on the rest of the season.