Italian football legend Franco Baresi passes away at 66

The former defender made 719 official appearances for the club in his career, scoring 33 goals. He ushered in an era of dominance in Italy, and won 6 Serie A titles and 3 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles with AC Milan. He famously wore the No. 6 which the club permanently retired after he played his last match in the red and black stripes.

For his country, Baresi made history too. With 81 international caps, he was part of Italy's FIFA World Cup winning squad in 1982 and was the captain in the 1994 World Cup where Italy finished as runner-ups. He also delivered a brilliant individual performance in the 1990 edition of the tournament, with 5 consecutive clean sheets. He also ended up in the Team of the Tournament that year.

Throughout his career and beyond, Franco Baresi left an everlasting legacy in world football, helping shape the sport as we know today.