Italian football legend Franco Baresi passes away at 66

Legendary Italian football player and manager Franco Baresi has passed away. The AC Milan icon passed away at the age of 66 on Friday, July 31, 2026. No cause of death is known at the moment, but fans and colleagues have poured in their tributes after the devastating loss.
Franco Baresi is a legendary centre back who played for Italy and AC Milan, leaving a legacy at both international and club level. On Friday, he breathed his last.
The Italian was a one-club man, spending his entire 20-year-long footballing career at AC Milan. He made his debut for the club in 1978 and became captain in 1982, at just 22 years old. Baresi's captaincy lasted for 15 years, ending with his retirement in 1997.
The Italian club posted a tribute to their legend on social media. "The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club’s DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is", AC Milan wrote on Instagram.
The former defender made 719 official appearances for the club in his career, scoring 33 goals. He ushered in an era of dominance in Italy, and won 6 Serie A titles and 3 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles with AC Milan. He famously wore the No. 6 which the club permanently retired after he played his last match in the red and black stripes.
For his country, Baresi made history too. With 81 international caps, he was part of Italy's FIFA World Cup winning squad in 1982 and was the captain in the 1994 World Cup where Italy finished as runner-ups. He also delivered a brilliant individual performance in the 1990 edition of the tournament, with 5 consecutive clean sheets. He also ended up in the Team of the Tournament that year.
Throughout his career and beyond, Franco Baresi left an everlasting legacy in world football, helping shape the sport as we know today.
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