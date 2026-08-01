More than a football club: How East Bengal became a lifeline for Partition refugees

Steady Growth till 1947

Since its formation in 1920, the football club grew steadily till the Indian Independence. From taking part in the Hercules Cup, to getting affiliated with the Indian Football Association in 1922, they never looked back. In 1925, just five years after its formation, it played the historic debut match against Mohun Bagan and won it at 1-0. This marked the football polarization in Calcutta. By 1947, it was a well known club, whose players had proved their worth by winning the Calcutta Football League, IFA Shield and much more. And then came Indian Independence and Bengal Partition!

A line of divide rewrote the Club’s history

When the British Administration ended in 1947, another struggle started – the Bengal Partition. Bengal became a halved country with West Bengal becoming a part of India and erstwhile East Bengal going over to Bangladesh beyond the border. This is where the actual history of the East Bengal Football Club was written, not in the field!

The country became grief-stricken. People packed up their belongings and left familiar walls overnight to enter a new country without a shelter on their head. It was during this time that the name East Bengal resonated with the refugees as it reminded them of their homeland and their proud identity of being Bangals. These Bangal refugees who were building their life from scratch in a new land and overcoming the grief of losing loved ones, farmland, social status, homes and more beyond borders, found refuge in the Football Club.

With a click of the name the Club became a representation of all that they left behind and that emotion brought them together through football. Apart from being a football club, it simultaneously rose as a point of cultural exchange. People who were displaced from places like Dhaka, Barisal, Khulna, Noakhali, Faridpur found their meeting point in the club where they exchanged news of their old life. Thus, it became a support system for the refugees in a new land, igniting hope at a time of despair.