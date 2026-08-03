Biri Takar wins double gold at BWF Czechia Para Badminton International 2026

Biri Takar, representing Arunachal Pradesh, made history for para badminton in India by clinching two gold medals and one bronze medal at the BWF Czechia Para Badminton International 2026 (Grade 2) held in Prague. The para shuttler performed exceptionally well to achieve an important milestone in international competitions.
In the men's singles SL4 category, the Arunachal Pradesh athlete triumphed over Nils Boening (ranked 16 in the world) to clinch a gold medal. He achieved the score of 21-13, 20-22, 21-10, revealing his patience and control during the match. Before the semifinal win, he battled against Rickard Nilsson, who has won six medals at the European Games and won the match by scoring 17-21, 21-15, 21-17.
In the SL3-SU5 men’s doubles contest, Biri Takar performed well and added another medal to his collection. He won his second gold medal at the tournament. The player also earned a bronze in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category, with a complete tally of three medals in as many events.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the sportsman for his international achievements in the sports industry and shared his best wishes for him to achieve greater heights in the sports world in the days to come. Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) also acknowledged his hard work and efforts.
Biri Takar is one of the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Sportsperson Scholarship Program (2025-26). This scholarship is given to talented sports personalities of Arunachal Pradesh. The success of Takar has raised the profile of the emerging talents from Arunachal Pradesh in the field of para-athletics.
Biri Takar hails from the Rakso village in Kra-Daadi district, but he is now settled in Jollang, Itanagar. Born to Biri Tadek and Biri Nikia, Takar completed his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and later pursued an MA in Mass Communication from Rajiv Gandhi University.