Biri Takar wins double gold at BWF Czechia Para Badminton International 2026

Biri Takar, representing Arunachal Pradesh, made history for para badminton in India by clinching two gold medals and one bronze medal at the BWF Czechia Para Badminton International 2026 (Grade 2) held in Prague. The para shuttler performed exceptionally well to achieve an important milestone in international competitions.

Biri Takar shines with two gold medals in Prague

In the men's singles SL4 category, the Arunachal Pradesh athlete triumphed over Nils Boening (ranked 16 in the world) to clinch a gold medal. He achieved the score of 21-13, 20-22, 21-10, revealing his patience and control during the match. Before the semifinal win, he battled against Rickard Nilsson, who has won six medals at the European Games and won the match by scoring 17-21, 21-15, 21-17.