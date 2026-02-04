FIFA is reportedly selling World Cup parking passes costlier than match tickets

2026 is the year when the FIFA World Cup will return. However, controversies surrounding the pocket pinch that this year's World Cup will bring, seem to continue.
Earlier, fans protested the insane match ticket prices and the introduction of dynamic pricing that made tickets unaffordable for genuine football fans. Now, FIFA is apparently selling parking passes that cost way more than the tickets themselves, and fans are not happy!
FIFA came under a lot of fire after introducing dynamic pricing system for the 2026 World Cup match tickets, a system that had never been in place so far. For the World Cup matches in Los Angeles, FIFA is charging fans a whopping $300 for basic seats.
Reports have now emerged that the official World Cup parking website of the football association, is charging a price similar or greater than the match tickets for parking spots near the stadiums.
A FIFA representative shared on behalf of the organisation, "Parking prices are determined based on local market conditions and benchmarking against comparable major events previously held in each host city".
For less in-demand matches, the ticket prices are around $200. For upper-level seats at a Category 3 match, the tickets would be less than $200. However, the parking spot prices are around $250.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada and anger over the pricing has been a point of controversy from the get-go, with critics believing that such unusual ticket prices will deprive genuine football fans of the joy of the greatest tournament of the sport.
In light of such controversies, the absurd parking pass prices have not really come as a shock but remains a matter of concern.
