FIFA is reportedly selling World Cup parking passes costlier than match tickets

Reports have now emerged that the official World Cup parking website of the football association, is charging a price similar or greater than the match tickets for parking spots near the stadiums.

A FIFA representative shared on behalf of the organisation, "Parking prices are determined based on local market conditions and benchmarking against comparable major events previously held in each host city".

For less in-demand matches, the ticket prices are around $200. For upper-level seats at a Category 3 match, the tickets would be less than $200. However, the parking spot prices are around $250.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada and anger over the pricing has been a point of controversy from the get-go, with critics believing that such unusual ticket prices will deprive genuine football fans of the joy of the greatest tournament of the sport.

In light of such controversies, the absurd parking pass prices have not really come as a shock but remains a matter of concern.