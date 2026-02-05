Joe Flacco criticises strict rules in NFL about fouls and penalties

Joe said, "I don't think it should be roughing the passer when they land on us...I don't think being slapped in the head should be roughing the passer. It honestly annoys me because it affects games in a negative ways at random times".

The player said that things were different when he began playing in the NFL and he would like them to remain that way, even though he knows his opinion will not make many current players happy.

When it comes to penalties, Joe Flacco said that while he agrees with certain penalties that are given, many do not make sense to him, especially if he perceives them as a fan.

"These 15-yard penalties in big situations that really shouldn't be penalties in the game of football – they change these games...As a fan, I just don't like it. I want it to be up to us. Getting slapped in the face should not change the game. It really shouldn't", he said.

He added, "Guys can't even play defense as aggressively, because they're getting fined so much money for just normal hits. It's changed the game a lot."

Joe Flacco finally said that playing (American) football comes with the pain and players sign up knowing the challenges and intense physicality of the sport. "We signed up to get hurt...you might not like that but it's what we kinda did", he said.