Winter Olympics 2026: Charlize Theron and Mariah Carey dazzle at glittering opening ceremony

On Friday evening, the XXV Olympic Winter Games exploded into life with an incredible showcase of harmony as Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo hosted a historic dual-city opening ceremony. Blending high-fashion elegance with a poignant call for global unity, the event played out before a packed house at San Siro Stadium.

Charlize Theron makes surprise appearance at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

The most stirring moment of the evening came from Charlize Theron, who made a surprise appearance in her role as a United Nations Messenger of Peace. Charlize, who spent a year as a teenager living in Milan, delivered a powerful message inspired by her countryman Nelson Mandela.

“Peace is not the absence of conflict,” she told the packed crowd of close to 80,000 spectators. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference.” Wearing a floor-length black gown, Charlize asked the world to view the Games as a reminder of common humanity.