Winter Olympics 2026: Charlize Theron and Mariah Carey dazzle at glittering opening ceremony
On Friday evening, the XXV Olympic Winter Games exploded into life with an incredible showcase of harmony as Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo hosted a historic dual-city opening ceremony. Blending high-fashion elegance with a poignant call for global unity, the event played out before a packed house at San Siro Stadium.
Charlize Theron makes surprise appearance at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
The most stirring moment of the evening came from Charlize Theron, who made a surprise appearance in her role as a United Nations Messenger of Peace. Charlize, who spent a year as a teenager living in Milan, delivered a powerful message inspired by her countryman Nelson Mandela.
“Peace is not the absence of conflict,” she told the packed crowd of close to 80,000 spectators. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social markers of difference.” Wearing a floor-length black gown, Charlize asked the world to view the Games as a reminder of common humanity.
The event was also a show of musical and fashion talents. Mariah Carey embarked on a captivating performance of the Italian traditional song Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare) and her original song Nothing Is Impossible. Subsequent to this, musical legend Andrea Bocelli gave a spine-tingling rendition of Nessun Dorma as the Olympic torch moved into the arena.
Italian culture stole the show with its segments, such as the high-energy Time Travel dance number featuring The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore, honoring 100 years of Winter Olympic history. Supermodel Vittoria Ceretti also took her place on stage to carry the Italian flag in her stunning white Armani Privé gown.
In a first for the Winter Games, the Olympic Flame was kindled simultaneously in two places on the day the games began: Milan saw legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni light the flame, while Sofia Goggia performed the task in Cortina. With 2,900 athletes from 92 nations ready to compete, the Winter Games are officially underway, and this will be the most gender-balanced version of the games thus far.