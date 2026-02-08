Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam is Jake Paul's fiancée and has 12 world championship medals

In the previous Winter Olympics, held in 2022 in Beijing, the athlete from Netherlands had clinched a silver medal in the 1000 meters category. While she did not have any medals to show for her efforts in the 500 meters, she finished fifth.

Jutta is also extremely popular on social media, and she and her fiancé Jake Paul have millions of followers on Instagram. While Jutta is under the spotlight for her talent, her supportive relationship with Jake has also made a couple of interest during the games.

Jutta's 2026 Winter Olympics campaign will kick off on Monday, February 9, 2026 when she competes in the 1000 meters category. She will take on her strong opponents such as America's Erin Jackson in the 500 meters on February 15, 2026.

All eyes will be on the Dutch sportsperson because she is expected to win some medals for her country in the coming weeks.

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul made the news of their engagement official back in March, 2025 via Instagram and fans had loved the news! The two regularly share updates of their personal and professional lives on their social media.