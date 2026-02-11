Did the Russian-Georgian skater Anastasiia Gubanova perform to Dhurandhar title track in Winter Olympics?

A user on X posted the video saying, “Amazing tribute to Indian culture and music by Georgia’s skater Anastasiia Gubanova at the Winter Olympics in Milan. Dhurandhar fever is real and very global.” Another user said, “Stunning unity of two nations together in sports.” One more commented, “This country has special love for Indian culture, not about the song but the bindi.”

But apparently, this was not a one-time experience. Some users have claimed that this is an old video from Beijing during September, 2025. And right now it has been mixed with the viral song and reposted once again. Whatever it might be, Anastasiia has immediately grabbed the internet’s attention. With her beautiful outfit, her clothing sparkled under the lights, and that bright red bindi, definiteely proves that she has a soft corner for Indian culture and aesthetics.

Many users also said how the timing felt almost scripted as the upcoming release date of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, i.e. March 19, 2026, is doing the rounds. Recently, the movie has set a unique record recently releasing three teasers for different age groups, probably for the first time in history.