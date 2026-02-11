Viral Manchester United fan was close to having his first haircut in almost 500 days, club ends hope

Frank Iltett, a die-hard Manchester United fan, has become a popular social media personality after he declared in 2024 that he will not have a haircut unless his football team wins five matches in a row!
Given the English club's legacy and pool of talent, the challenge would have been easy had Manchester United not been in a slump for the last few seasons. Owing to their performance, Frank has not had a haircut since October 2024!
His trip to the barber was almost confirmed after Manchester United took on West Ham United on February 10, 2025. The Red Devils had won the last four games against mighty Premier League clubs and a win against West Ham would have meant, Frank could finally have a haircut after 493 days!
Luck has not been on the side of Manchester United fans for quite some time now, and they ended up drawing against West Ham on Tuesday, and fans were more concerned about Frank whose woe is far from being over!
In October 2024, Frank had made a pledge after watching United's disappointing performance and many have been following his journey since. Known online as "the united strand", he also met with the club players and staff and has over a million Instagram followers.
In almost 500 days, there was finally chance for the viral fan to give his hair which has grown into a bush, a trim. However, a goal from West Ham United's Tomas Soucek in the 50th minute dampened his dreams.
Benjamin Sesko had rekindled some hope after a stoppage time equaliser but a win was not on the cards for Manchester United despite coming off of a 4 match winning streak under interim coach Michael Carrick.
The club fans were less hurt by the match result and more concerned about Frank Iltett who was absolutely crestfallen after the final whistle. After West Ham went 1-0 up, the fan, who was live streaming on Kick, consoled himself saying, "There's plenty of time, plenty of time".
However, a haircut was not meant to happen, even after 493 days. Now, he has to start again, hoping his club wins five matches in a row soon. He had fallen silent after the reality of the situation sunk in.
When he does get a haircut, Frank has decided to donate his chair for a good cause. He has announced that he will give away his hair to The Little Princess Trust, an organisation that helps children without hair, with wigs.
Frank remembered his commitment to his children and said after the loss, "The longer the better for the charity. I don't want this to be about me".
Frank had shared with the media earlier, that they also have a fundraiser underway for the trust. "I'm also doing a fundraiser for them. I think we've raised about £6,000 for them so far. It's a really great charity, with great people there too".
With this unique challenge by a loyal and devoted fan, memes and witty jibes from rival clubs have taken all over the internet. However, many have appreciated Frank for his commitment and are rooting for him to have a haircut soon.