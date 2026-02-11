Viral Manchester United fan was close to having his first haircut in almost 500 days, club ends hope

Luck has not been on the side of Manchester United fans for quite some time now, and they ended up drawing against West Ham on Tuesday, and fans were more concerned about Frank whose woe is far from being over!

In October 2024, Frank had made a pledge after watching United's disappointing performance and many have been following his journey since. Known online as "the united strand", he also met with the club players and staff and has over a million Instagram followers.

In almost 500 days, there was finally chance for the viral fan to give his hair which has grown into a bush, a trim. However, a goal from West Ham United's Tomas Soucek in the 50th minute dampened his dreams.

Benjamin Sesko had rekindled some hope after a stoppage time equaliser but a win was not on the cards for Manchester United despite coming off of a 4 match winning streak under interim coach Michael Carrick.

The club fans were less hurt by the match result and more concerned about Frank Iltett who was absolutely crestfallen after the final whistle. After West Ham went 1-0 up, the fan, who was live streaming on Kick, consoled himself saying, "There's plenty of time, plenty of time".