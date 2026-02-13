Do you know U.S. curlers Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin have a day job?

Olympic curlers and namesakes, Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin bagged the silver medal at the 2025 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Representing Team USA at the games, they are more than athletes.
Cory works as a lab technician while Korey is also passionate about real estate. They play the sport sheerly out of love, not just because of lack of a job.
While they may be talented, balancing two lives is not as easy as they have made it look. In an interview at the Olympics, the duo shared the challenges of their reality and the passion that drives them.
The duo's coach refers to them as "girl Cory" and "boy Korey" to avoid confusion. 31-year-old Cory made history as the first American women to win a medal in curling.
She said, "As curlers, we are not full-time athletes. We play the sport because we love it, it's not because we're out there making a ton of money off of it."
Korey, 30, echoed the sentiment and said that their day jobs help them put things into perspective and supports them financially.
When she is not competing for medals, Cory Thiesse is a lab technician who works at her mother's mercury testing company in Minnesota. Korey Dropkin works as a real estate agent. He said, "I got my license representing Minnesota and Wisconsin. I've got a lot of great colleagues that have supported my dreams and helped me out with showings and help my clients out."
Following their spectacular wins, the two took to Instagram to share emotional posts along with some beautiful pictures. Cory wrote, "Standing on that podium, representing Team USA, and making history is something I will carry with me forever. It’s hard not to think about all the years, hard work, and all the people who helped make this possible."
Addressing her teammate, she continued, "Korey, you brought so much energy, belief, and fight to every single game. I’m so proud of what we accomplished together and so grateful I got to share this Olympic journey with you".
Cory will now look for glory as she competes with the women's curling team on February 12, 2026.
Korey also shared a heartfelt post after the win with his teammate. "A dream come true! Standing on the Olympic podium representing the United States is something I will cherish forever", he wrote.
The Olympian thanked his partner on ice writing, "Cory, I am so grateful to call you my teammate. I am so proud of what we were able to accomplish this week. Your calmness and confidence is contagious. The FIRST American Woman to win an Olympic medal in curling! You are an inspiration and an amazing role model to the next generation of young girls growing up in sports"