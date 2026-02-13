Do you know U.S. curlers Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin have a day job?

While they may be talented, balancing two lives is not as easy as they have made it look. In an interview at the Olympics, the duo shared the challenges of their reality and the passion that drives them.

The duo's coach refers to them as "girl Cory" and "boy Korey" to avoid confusion. 31-year-old Cory made history as the first American women to win a medal in curling.

She said, "As curlers, we are not full-time athletes. We play the sport because we love it, it's not because we're out there making a ton of money off of it."

Korey, 30, echoed the sentiment and said that their day jobs help them put things into perspective and supports them financially.

When she is not competing for medals, Cory Thiesse is a lab technician who works at her mother's mercury testing company in Minnesota. Korey Dropkin works as a real estate agent. He said, "I got my license representing Minnesota and Wisconsin. I've got a lot of great colleagues that have supported my dreams and helped me out with showings and help my clients out."