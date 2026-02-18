Real Madrid-Benfica game halted after Vinicius Junior alleged racial abuse

The Benfica versus Real MadridChampions League fixture on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 saw some significant drama. Real Madrid player, Vinicius Junior who also scored the only goal of the match, accused an opponent player of racism.

Following the complaint, the match referee, François Letexier initiated the racism protocol and the game was halted for a few minutes.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior allegedly racially abused by Benfica player

During Tuesday's Champions League play-off game between Benfica and Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him while the game was on.

The match, which took place in Benfica's home ground, Estádio da Luz in Lisbon had to be stopped for almost 10 minutes, causing serious disruption in the game. It was resumed in the 60th minute.