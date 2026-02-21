AJ Styles reveals the truth about his WWE retirement

In a recent interview, AJ Styles shared, "Everybody wants to retire at WrestleMania, right? The biggest show of the year that we do. And I was going to do exactly that. But I just came back from an injury that was supposed to retire me because of the injury; it retires most".

The wrestler added, "But once I got healed up and was comfortable enough running and doing what I needed to do to be AJ Styles, it just didn't feel right to come back for two months just to retire. It didn't seem right. And I thought, what better way to be able to leave on the pay-per-view where you debuted. Hopefully, at the end of this match, I stand up on my own two feet. I throw up the P1 that's on my gloves one more time, and I walk."

AJ Styles learnt at the end of his career, that not everything goes according to plan. However, his curse, was blessing for his fans who could enjoy some more of AJ Styles inside the ring, where The Phenomenal One ruled for so long.

The wrestler will be honoured during the upcoming episode of WWE Raw to be aired on February 23, 2026. The event will happen at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, close to AJ's hometown, Gainesville.

Now that his time as a wrestler has come to a close, fans will look forward to what comes next for AJ Styles and WWE.