Hardik Pandya gifts a luxurious SUV car worth INR 4 crore to son Agastya

While Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are no longer together, they inspire fans as they continue to be supportive of one another, especially as co-parents. Recently, Hardik gifted his son Agastya a brand-new Land Rover Defender SUV, which ranges from INR 3 crore to INR 4 crore. The luxurious car has just been delivered to Mumbai, and in the picture going rounds the internet, we can see Natasa and Agastya receiving the gift from the showroom.
A motor showroom posted pictures of the SUV’s delivery on social media, to great acclaim, showing that both Agastya Pandya and Natasa Stankovic received this gift. The caption read, “Mr. Hardik Pandya once again chooses Navnit Motors to purchase his Defender. A relationship built on trust. A decision anchored in excellence. Delivered in Mumbai — the Land Rover Defender. Presented to Agastya Pandya and Ms. Stankovic. Crafted for command. Engineered for those who lead from the front.”
Shockingly, the comment sections applauded this gesture and also supported Natasa. One person commented, “Relax guys, read the black sign. It says Papa to Agastya. Hardik bought it for his son.” Another person commented, “Hardik has [as] a father he gifted car to his son 😍😍😍😍”. Another fan tagged Hardik and said, “@hardikpandya93 Bro, is that your gift to your son? Ek hi dil hain, kitni baar jitoge❤️😍”
Hardik and Natasa separated in July 2024. But even after two years of divorce they have maintained their commitment as parents to Agastya. In addition to that, Hardik has also been in the news regarding his personal life, having announced his relationship with Mahieka Sharma by posting a video of the two celebrating her 25th birthday. In the meantime, Natasa has been working on her fitness and rebuilding her career. Natasa has re-entered the public eye and has stated in several interviews that she is ‘open to love again.'
