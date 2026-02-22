Is Neymar planning to retire soon? Here's what the player revealed

This year is especially important for footballers and football fans, since the FIFA World Cup is just a few months away. Quite naturally, the player had to address what he feels about him playing the World Cup.

Neymar said, "We will see what my heart decides. It depends on what my heart says later in the year. This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it’s a World Cup year, and for me too. I wanted to play this season totally 100 per cent."

Neymar returned to his boyhood club, Santos FC in January, 2025, in what seemed to be a redemptive decisions after years of poor calls. However, despite him being one of the brightest talents in Brazil in the last 15 years, his spot in the national team is not always guaranteed, especially under new coach Carlo Ancelotti who is a strict taskmaster.

Fans need not be disappointed yet. Neymar is not hanging his boots right away, but he is definitely begun to think about it.