Lindsey Vonn opens up on facing the ‘dark and unrelenting’ mental battle following her injury

The skier, who was airlifted from the slopes and recently revealed that surgeons narrowly saved her leg from amputation, is no stranger to the operating table. However, she noted that the "battle of the mind" can be "dark and hard and unrelenting" in ways that broken bones are not. Despite the weight of her current situation, Lindsey remains a "master at the psychological game of life," a title bestowed upon her by a close confidant.

"I don’t know if that’s true," she reflected. "I do know hard days are coming but I will find a way back to the top of the mountain of life."

With the prospect of spending the next few months in a wheelchair, Lindsey still holds her ground against those who doubted her presence at the Games. While her Olympic dream did not get its fairytale ending, Lindsey’s spirit is still unshaken. Lindsey, refusing to give in to the "haters," insists that she would rather go down swinging than never swing at all. The recovery process will be long, but as Lindsey always says, she always finds a way to swing back.