Lionel Messi does not want to face Mexico in the 2026 World Cup

Messi brought back memories of the last time the two sides met, at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, which Argentina went on to win. However, that match was do-or-die for the Albiceleste who started their World Cup campaign with a shocking loss against Saudi Arabia.

Why doesn't Messi want to face Mexico?

When Argentina met Mexico in Qatar, the atmosphere was high and all eyes were on Messi, who broke the deadlock in the second half to give Argentina the lead against a tough opponent. They won the match 2-0.

“We meet often in World Cups and major competitions, in do-or-die moments...The last time was in the group stage… but now a beautiful opportunity is coming...hopefully we don’t face each other this time", confessed Messi.

The 38-year-old footballer explained that this time, Mexico will have an advantage because they will play at home since the World Cup will be co-hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi added that Mexico are a team who challenge them, making things difficult.

As far as the 2026 World Cup is concerned, Lionel Messi's national team will not face Mexico in the group stage. Argentina is in Group J along with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.