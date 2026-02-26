Manchester City might lose 60 league points in the 115-charge scandal

However, things can take a dark turn this season. If the 115 charges are proved right, the club will be pushed out of the league title contention race and end up in a relegation fight.

Kieran Maguire, a football finance specialist had explained the reasons why Premier League rules demand points deduction as the only viable sporting sanction. In case of Manchester City, the penalty will be higher, given the seriousness of the allegations.

In the Premier League, a club found guilty of any rule violations cannot be relegated to the second or third division. Point penalty is thought to be most effective in such cases. Surely enough, if Manchester City face a 60-point loss, their title dreams and Champions League future will be over and they will have to fight to survive in the top flight.

While fans have begun to worry about the consequences, City is sure it can come out of this, given the "irrefutable evidence" they claim to have. The English club continues to believe that it can come out of the other end, unblemished.