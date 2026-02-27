Sports

Rinku Singh's father dies after battling with stage 4 liver cancer

Rinku Singh's father passed away on February 27; the batter left the T20 World Cup 2026 camp to be with family
Rinku Singh's father battled with stage 4 cancer and breathed his last on February 27
Rinku Singh's father passed away
Khachandra Singh, Rinku Singh's father, died on February 27, after a long fight with stage 4 liver cancer. He passed away at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida where he was getting treated for his worsening condition. He was on ventilator support and receiving continuous renal therapy.

Rinku Singh's father dies during T20 World Cup 2026 campaign

Khachandra Singh was given intensive medical care, but his condition was declining rapidly. Rinku Singh's father was hospitalised before India's Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. After returning to Chennai with the Indian team, Rinku Singh received news that his father had passed away and relinquished his place in the Indian team camp once more.

Rinku has played in five matches so far and has scored 24 runs while fulfilling his finishing responsibilities. India will play West Indies in Kolkata next for an important match. Rinku Singh's future in the T20 World Cup 2026 games is uncertain because of the death of his father. BCCI or the team management have yet to provide any updates on his availability.

