Rinku Singh's father dies after battling with stage 4 liver cancer

Khachandra Singh, Rinku Singh's father, died on February 27, after a long fight with stage 4 liver cancer. He passed away at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida where he was getting treated for his worsening condition. He was on ventilator support and receiving continuous renal therapy.

Rinku Singh's father dies during T20 World Cup 2026 campaign

Khachandra Singh was given intensive medical care, but his condition was declining rapidly. Rinku Singh's father was hospitalised before India's Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. After returning to Chennai with the Indian team, Rinku Singh received news that his father had passed away and relinquished his place in the Indian team camp once more.