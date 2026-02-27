Rinku Singh's father dies after battling with stage 4 liver cancer

Khachandra Singh, Rinku Singh's father, died on February 27, after a long fight with stage 4 liver cancer. He passed away at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida where he was getting treated for his worsening condition. He was on ventilator support and receiving continuous renal therapy.
Khachandra Singh was given intensive medical care, but his condition was declining rapidly. Rinku Singh's father was hospitalised before India's Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. After returning to Chennai with the Indian team, Rinku Singh received news that his father had passed away and relinquished his place in the Indian team camp once more.
Rinku has played in five matches so far and has scored 24 runs while fulfilling his finishing responsibilities. India will play West Indies in Kolkata next for an important match. Rinku Singh's future in the T20 World Cup 2026 games is uncertain because of the death of his father. BCCI or the team management have yet to provide any updates on his availability.
