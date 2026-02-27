Will cartel violence in Mexico derail World Cup plans? FIFA President speaks out

The FIFA World Cup, set to begin on June 11, 2026, will be jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada and United States. Quite naturally, authorities and fans have expressed safety concerns with regards to Mexico's current political state with many asking if the matches can take place in the country at all.

As things stand, FIFA is committed to move ahead with the scheduled matches and the body's President, Gianni Infantino has shared in a press conference that this was not the time to reschedule matches or change venues and there is hope that the violence will die down soon.

On Tuesday, February 24, the FIFA President told the press, "Of course, we are monitoring the situation in Mexico these days, but I want to say from the outset that we have complete confidence in Mexico, in its president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and in the authorities, and we are convinced that everything will go as smoothly as possible."

A day later, Gianni Infantino took to Instagram to share an update of his talk with the Mexican President. He wrote, "I had an excellent conversation earlier today with 🇲🇽 Mexico President, Claudia Sheinbaum. I reiterated our full confidence in the host country and look forward to it staging all scheduled matches there at what will be the most inclusive and the greatest FIFA World Cup ever."

2026 World Cup in Mexico

The World Cup matches are scheduled to be played out in Mexico's Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City. The tournament will kick off at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca as Mexico take on South Africa in the opening fixture on June 11. A total of 13 games will be played at the country's venues.