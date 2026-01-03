Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate to succeed Enzo Maresca as Chelsea coach

As things stand currently, Liam Rosenior, currently the head coach of French club Strasbourg is the frontrunner and may quite well become the next Chelsea boss.

Former Liverpool player, John Barnes, has reacted to the ongoing situation at Chelsea during a sports interview. Talking about Enzo's termination, he said, "I’m surprised that Enzo Maresca has been sacked, because I thought he was doing a good job at Chelsea and I believed he was going to be the one that got it right there".

However, on Tuesday, Chelsea had a disappointing show after drawing 2-2 to Bournemouth, which was the last nail of the coffin and prompted Enzo Maresca's exit.

John, however, says, that Cesc Fabregas maybe a good choice as Chelsea's next head coach. The former Reds star addressed the possibility of Liam succeeding Enzo and said, "There’s talk of Liam Rosenior coming in, who’s doing a very good job at Strasbourg, but it’s going to be very difficult for him to come into a club like Chelsea, even though he’ll likely accept the status quo and not have much power."

He added, "Another option is Cesc Fabregas. Despite the fact he’s a young manager, he has a history with Chelsea – which is very important". John Barnes emphasised that due to Cesc's history with the club, he already has the love of fans and has "done very well at Como", making him the "right fit to come in at the club".

While Liam Rosenior is the leading name to take the job of the head coach at Stamford Bridge, he is not the only one. So, Chelsea fans must wait for the official announcement to know who will hold the reigns at the club in the coming days.