Why were there no spectators for Shubman Gill led Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy match?

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is representing his home state, Punjab in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, there were no spectators present in the stadium when Punjab played against Sikkim at the Jaipuria College Ground in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday, January 3, 2025.
Punjab defeated Sikkim by 10 wickets after successfully chasing the 76-run target in just 6.2 overs.
According to media reports, the decision to play behind closed doors was made due to inadequate seating arrangements, which may have led to security issues and lapses.
This time, Vijay Hazare Trophy has seen several top-tier cricketers represent their domestic state after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ordered that all international stars in the Indian cricket squad must play at least a few games in the 50-over domestic tournament.
Virat Kohli's Vijay Hazare match at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence was also played behind closed doors due to security concerns as well.
As reported by media, a BCCI source has said that despite no spectators being allowed in Saturday's match, there will be "enough security arrangements" such as "private bouncers" who will be stationed around the stadium. While no "outsiders" are allowed within the college premises, "students and staff are allowed inside", said the source.
The source further said, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai match in the was shifted to a bigger venue, the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, which hosts IPL matches as well. The decision to change the stadium from Anantam, was to ensure there were no security lapses since Rohit's match would definitely draw a huge crowd.
Shubman Gill is also scheduled to play a game against Goa with Punjab which will be played at the KL Saini Stadium, with spectators present. Following the matches, the India ODI captain will return to his international duties and join the ODI squad.