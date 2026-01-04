NFL investigations in sight after Giants accused of manipulating injury reports

The New York Giants are in deep soup after allegations of tanking just before they were supposed to meet the Dallas Cowboys for Week 18. Now, NFL fans are demanding a proper investigation into the matter.
It all started with Wan'Dale Robinson and Cor'Dale Flott being ruled out by the New York Giants after being injured. However, the Giants said that Theo Johnson would also be out for Week 18 for being seek. However, when fans saw him sitting courtside when the Giants took on the Atlanta Hawks, fans got angry. They felt that that the player did not look sick and accused the New York Giants of tanks.
Fans commented under the picture of Johnson on Madison Square Garden's jumbotron and expressed their anger. One user said, "That's an interesting way to treat an 'illness"". Another wrote, "Out with an illness but healthy enough to attend a #Knicks game, @NFL needs to investigate this and take away the #Giants first round pick". "Someone needed to be like do not put him on the Jumbotron. Not a hard request really", one comment read.
Another fan sarcastically wrote, "I’m surprised they were able to catch him on camera since he is allergic to catching the ball". Urging investigation, one fan wrote, "Investigate this garbage. Unacceptable from the NY giants". "Investigate the Giants and suspend GM Joe Schoen for tanking", one more comment read.
However, later reports revealed that Theo Johnson was ruled out due to an "infection" and the player shared on Instagram that he is "not sick".