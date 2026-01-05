India is preparing to bid for 2036 Olympics

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 72nd National Volleyball Championship via a video call and said, "Over the past decade, many cities have hosted more than 20 international events, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and various chess tournaments. The 2030 Commonwealth Games are also set to be held in India. India is going all out to prepare to bid for the 2036 Olympics".

Hosting the Olympics, which takes place every four years, requires the host country to have strong infrastructural support along with "Vision and venue masterplan". Hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 will greatly help India grow its infrastructure in order to be able to support and graciously host athletes from all around the world. The last time the country was the host for the Games was in 2010.

ICC Chairperson Jay Shah had also talked about hosting the Olympics along with better results by Indian athletes in multi-sports events. "The Prime Minister has brought the Commonwealth Games to India in 2030, but we shouldn't stop there. We must also bring the 2036 Olympics to India", he had said.

The Olympics will return in 2028 and will be hosted by Los Angeles, USA.