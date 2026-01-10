Sunil Gavaskar gifts custom designed guitar to World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues

World Cup winning Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has won our hearts with her adorable smile and spirited character. Her run at the 2025 Women's World Cup semifinal is one of the reasons why the country went on to become champions.

Jemimah shared a very special moment with legendary Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar who had promised the 25-year-old that they would have a jamming session if India lifts the trophy on November 2, 2025.

Since Jemimah held her end at the bargain, she reminded Sunil of his promise and he delivered more than she could imagine. The 76-year-old World Cup winning cricketer gifted Jemimah a custom made bat-shaped guitar.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Sunil Gavaskar share special moment ahead of WPL

Jemimah Rodrigues took to her social media to share a video of her meeting Sunil Gavaskar as he gave her a bag that contained the very special guitar. The guitar, shaped like a cricket bat, blended together the two worlds of Jemimah: cricket and music.