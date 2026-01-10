Sunil Gavaskar gifts custom designed guitar to World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues

World Cup winning Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has won our hearts with her adorable smile and spirited character. Her run at the 2025 Women's World Cup semifinal is one of the reasons why the country went on to become champions.
Jemimah shared a very special moment with legendary Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar who had promised the 25-year-old that they would have a jamming session if India lifts the trophy on November 2, 2025.
Since Jemimah held her end at the bargain, she reminded Sunil of his promise and he delivered more than she could imagine. The 76-year-old World Cup winning cricketer gifted Jemimah a custom made bat-shaped guitar.
Jemimah Rodrigues took to her social media to share a video of her meeting Sunil Gavaskar as he gave her a bag that contained the very special guitar. The guitar, shaped like a cricket bat, blended together the two worlds of Jemimah: cricket and music.
Captioning the post, the young cricketer wrote, "Guitar ❌ Bat-ar ✅
Sunil sir kept his promise and we ended up jamming with the coolest Bat-ar ever!! This was a special one".
Jemimah shared pictures of the two holding the custom made guitar together along with a video of the two singing Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge where the women's cricketing star strummed her very new, very special guitar.
However, Jemimah assured that there is more music on its way from this dynamic duo. In the comments of her own post, she wrote, "This was just a trailer... A full song cover coming soon!! Right sir? @gavaskarsunilofficial".
Fans loved the beautiful interaction between two cricketers, across generations and sporting categories. But, the guitar, or "bat-ar" as Jemimah calls it, won everyone's hearts.
"Woah!! Never even imagined a guitar like this sooo good!", one user wrote in the comments section. "Absolute camaraderie & positivity to the fore", read another comment.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) began on January 9, 2026 where Jemimah will captain her team, Delhi Capitals.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.