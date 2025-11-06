Jemimah Rodrigues reminds Sunil Gavaskar of his promise, cricketer responds

Talking about the promise, Sunil Gavaskar said, "Yes, I do remember saying that if we win the World Cup, and I was always confident that you were going to do that, that you will play the guitar and I will sing the song. The song of course is up to you which one. I had a song prepared in case I was able to get you to the change room but of course I didn't have the accreditation to be there...You tell me the date...Saturday the Indian team is playing in Australia so maybe you want to do it on Saturday evening or Sunday after the game. Entirely up to you. Do let me know. Looking forward to doing that".

"A promise is a promise, @jemimahrodrigues. You held up your end beautifully — time for me to keep mine. Let’s do it!" Let’s make it a ‘Jem’ of a session!", Sunil Gavaskar wittily captioned the post.

Now that the two have decided to sing together, all fans can do is wait for another mind-blowing performance from the two cricketing stars, this time off the pitch.