Jemimah Rodrigues reminds Sunil Gavaskar of his promise, cricketer responds

After India's historic win at the Women's ODI World Cup, young cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues took to her Instagram to share a video of her reminding cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar of the promise he made to her. The 1983 World Cup winner had promised Jemimah that if India wins the trophy, the two of them will have a jam session.
Following Jemimah Rodrigues' reminder, Sunil Gavaskar has responded saying that he is looking forward to their musical session soon.
Before the Indian Women's Cricket team achieved the glorious victory in Sunday, Sunil Gavaskar made a promise on a news channel that if India win, he will sing with Jemimah Rodrigues, just like they had performed before at an event.
Jemimah took notice of the promise and posted a video after a win telling the legendary batter, "I'm ready with my guitar, hope you're ready with your mic. Lots of love, sir, thank you for everything".
She also added the videos of Sunil Gavaskar's promise on live television and their performance of Kya hua tera vadaa at an event.
On Wednesday, Sunil Gavaskar responded to Jemimah Rodrigues' reminder and said that he would happily oblige. Sharing a video on Instagram, Sunil Gavaskar congratulated the women's team on their historic victory and asked Jemimah to set a date for their jamming session.
The former cricketer opened the video saying, "Hi Jemimah. Firstly, many many congratulations to you and your team for having won the ICC Women's World Cup. That has been a tremendous moment. A moment to cherish, a moment to savour, a moment for the ages. And for all the happiness and joy that you've given the Indian cricketing community and the Indian cricket fans. We can't thank you enough".
Talking about the promise, Sunil Gavaskar said, "Yes, I do remember saying that if we win the World Cup, and I was always confident that you were going to do that, that you will play the guitar and I will sing the song. The song of course is up to you which one. I had a song prepared in case I was able to get you to the change room but of course I didn't have the accreditation to be there...You tell me the date...Saturday the Indian team is playing in Australia so maybe you want to do it on Saturday evening or Sunday after the game. Entirely up to you. Do let me know. Looking forward to doing that".
"A promise is a promise, @jemimahrodrigues. You held up your end beautifully — time for me to keep mine. Let’s do it!" Let’s make it a ‘Jem’ of a session!", Sunil Gavaskar wittily captioned the post.
Now that the two have decided to sing together, all fans can do is wait for another mind-blowing performance from the two cricketing stars, this time off the pitch.