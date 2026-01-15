Mumbai Indians register highest successful WPL chase under Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians chased down 193 without blinking, and Harmanpreet Kaur was the reason it never became a scramble. In the highest successful run chase in Women’s Premier League history, Mumbai beat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets, finishing the job with four balls to spare. On paper, the target was steep. On the field, it rarely looked out of reach.

Harmanpreet leads as Mumbai Indians script highest WPL chase

Harmanpreet’s unbeaten 71 off 43 balls was the innings that mattered. Not flashy, not frantic, and definitely not reckless. She took her time early, picked the gaps, and waited for Gujarat to lose their lengths. When they did, she capitalised. The boundaries came when they were needed, not when they were forced.