Tennis couple Maddison Inglis and Jason Kubler qualify for Australian Open back-to-back

Australian tennis stars, Maddison Inglis and Jason Kubler got engaged last month and made the news Instagram official. However, recently, the newly engaged couple qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open in their respective categories, hours within each other.
Videos of the couple overjoyed with the qualification is all over social media and fans are really happy for the couple. On finding out the other had won, they congratulated each other. They had won their respective matches, just an hour apart, making it all the more magical.
Jason noted that his opponent had pulled out, making him qualify for the Grand Slam tournament. Maddison qualified for the main draw, for the first time since 2022, according to reports and her fiancé was there to witness her win.
In a post-match interview, Jason shared, "I’m getting the 'when is the wedding?' questions and stuff like that but that’s a long time in the future. So right now, [we’re focusing] on the tennis. Hopefully Maddy can keep going".
Maddison told the media that she had no idea Jason had qualified as well. "I saw he lost the first set and then he was over to my match not too much longer after, so I was like, 'Oh bugger, he must have lost in straight [sets]'".
"It was a really special moment. It’s not every day you both get through qualifying, and are in the main draw of a grand slam", she added.
Maddison Inglis and Jason Kubler made their relationship public around February 2023 and are adored by their fans. There is no clarity as to when they started dating.