Controversy clouds Sadio Mane's Senegal's AFCON 2026 win in a chaotic final against Morocco

The 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final will definitely go down in history as one of the most controversial football matches. African giants Senegal, led by Sadio Mane lifted the trophy after defeating Morocco 1-0 on Sunday, January 18, 2025.
However, the important win has been clouded by a series of controversies and unwanted events that took place at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.
AFCON 2026 came to an end, and Senegal was crowned the Champions on January 19, 2026, winning the tag of the best in the continent. Both teams were led by stars of football: Sadio Mane leading Senegal and Achraf Hakimi captaining Morocco.
Otherwise a scintillating final, the last few minutes of regulation time brought along the most drama. With the score tied at 0-0, the match seemed to be rolling beyond the 90 minutes to decide the winner when Senegal's Ismaïla Sarr broke the deadlock in the 92'.
Celebrations erupted, and then stopped. Match referee Jean-Jacques Ndala ruled out the goal citing Hakimi's injury by Senegal's Abdoulaye Seck, and Senegal disagreed.
The match resumed but there was more left to the story. The tables had turned in minutes and the referee awarded a very controversial penalty to Morocco after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), following a challenge on Brahim Diaz. Senegal disagreed once again but this time, refused to let it go.
Senegal, along with their head coach, Pape Thiaw, protested loudly and did not allow the penalty to go ahead. Senegal fans watching from the stands were extremely furious and the situation became violent with police intervention being required.
Things became heated and the coach asked the players to exit the field in protest and the some of the players immediately followed. However, Mane tried to allay the situation and reasoned with his teammates. After much persuasion, the match resumed after a delay of 14 minutes.
Diaz stepped forward to take the penalty. The tension around him was palpable and the pressure was obvious. With chaos engulfing the stadium, the Real Madrid player attempted a panenka and...missed.
For Morocco, there was no coming back for this. The game went to extra time and Senegal's Pape Gueye scored the winner, sealing the trophy for his country.
Winning a continental cup is a moment of a lifetime, but for Senegal it came with a pinch of salt. Words of condemnation continue to come in from all sides, including the CAF which said it is still investigating the matter and analysing footage.