RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal unfollow each other on Instagram, spark breakup rumours

This spotlight on RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal goes back to a period when discussions on the cricketer’s divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma were underway. Immediately after his drama-filled divorce from his ex-wife, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were spotted in public on numerous occasions; Mahvash was spotted supporting Yuzvendra in an IPL match and they were also seen during lunch and dinner outings.

Nevertheless, both parties have constantly denied being in a relationship. Sometime back, Yuzvendra talked about his relationship status during an interview with entrepreneur and podcaster Raj Shamani. Yuzvendra said that the controversy started just because he was seen in public with someone.

RJ Mahvash had also put an end to the dating rumours through Instagram stories. She asserted that the dating rumours were baseless. She questioned the mentality of linking two people romantically just because of their presence in the same place.