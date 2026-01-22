RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal unfollow each other on Instagram, spark breakup rumours

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are once again in the news. They have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which in turn led people to speculate again, especially due to the previous speculations around them being in a relationship. No updates have come from them on this topic as of now.
Shortly thereafter, fans and followers started checking the profiles and verified that RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra were no longer following each other. Despite some speculations that the unfollowing could have started earlier, some also believed that the process was the beginning of a new chapter of the social media drama involving the duo.
This spotlight on RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal goes back to a period when discussions on the cricketer’s divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma were underway. Immediately after his drama-filled divorce from his ex-wife, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were spotted in public on numerous occasions; Mahvash was spotted supporting Yuzvendra in an IPL match and they were also seen during lunch and dinner outings.
Nevertheless, both parties have constantly denied being in a relationship. Sometime back, Yuzvendra talked about his relationship status during an interview with entrepreneur and podcaster Raj Shamani. Yuzvendra said that the controversy started just because he was seen in public with someone.
RJ Mahvash had also put an end to the dating rumours through Instagram stories. She asserted that the dating rumours were baseless. She questioned the mentality of linking two people romantically just because of their presence in the same place.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.