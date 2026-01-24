Ravi Shastri says he "divorced" the dressing room after becoming a broadcaster

During an event, the former India coach said, "When I was a player, I would be criticised. And when it got personal, it would disappoint you...I prefer criticism that’s constructive. When I became a broadcaster, I said I’ve divorced the Indian dressing room, and I will speak on what I see. It doesn’t matter if you were my colleague or you were my friend when I was playing the game".

Talking about his commitment to truth, he added, "I will speak on what I see because I have to let the viewer know the truth. That is my opinion". Ravi said, during the time he was coach, there were both good and rough moments. However, one has to accept them as they come and prepare for the next game ahead. "One day you’re in pole position, next day in troll position", he said.

The former Indian player said that there were certain principles that he followed when he was a coach and one of them was to face the brunt of criticism along with the players. "You deserve the criticism. I deserve it too", he would tell his players.