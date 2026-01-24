Ravi Shastri says he "divorced" the dressing room after becoming a broadcaster

Former Indian cricketer, Ravi Shastri was the Indian Men's Team coach from 2017 to 2021, and before that, from 2014 to 2016, he was Team Director. This was the time the Indian team flourished and the cricket stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shattered records.
Now, the Indian team is going through a hiccup under coach Gautam Gambhir while Ravi sits comfortably at the commentator's seat. However, the 63-year-old does not let his personal relationships cloud his judgment.
Ravi Shastri has truly kept his coaching days behind and does not voice his personal feelings about the way the Indian Cricket team performs on the pitch.
During an event, the former India coach said, "When I was a player, I would be criticised. And when it got personal, it would disappoint you...I prefer criticism that’s constructive. When I became a broadcaster, I said I’ve divorced the Indian dressing room, and I will speak on what I see. It doesn’t matter if you were my colleague or you were my friend when I was playing the game".
Talking about his commitment to truth, he added, "I will speak on what I see because I have to let the viewer know the truth. That is my opinion". Ravi said, during the time he was coach, there were both good and rough moments. However, one has to accept them as they come and prepare for the next game ahead. "One day you’re in pole position, next day in troll position", he said.
The former Indian player said that there were certain principles that he followed when he was a coach and one of them was to face the brunt of criticism along with the players. "You deserve the criticism. I deserve it too", he would tell his players.