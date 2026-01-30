Ahead of his fight against Mauricio Ruffy, Rafael Fiziev reflects on fighting, recovery and routine

Rafael ‘Ataman’ Fiziev is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC lightweight division today. Known for his fast, powerful striking and high-energy fights, he has built a strong reputation since making his UFC debut in 2019. Training out of Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand, Rafael combines years of Muay Thai experience with a fearless fighting style that has earned him several big wins and fan attention worldwide. After dealing with injuries and setbacks, he is now set to return to the octagon to face Mauricio Ruffy in his upcoming UFC bout. As he prepares for this fight this weekend, we get chatty with him about the quieter side of his life.