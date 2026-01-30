Ahead of his fight against Mauricio Ruffy, Rafael Fiziev reflects on fighting, recovery and routine
Rafael ‘Ataman’ Fiziev is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC lightweight division today. Known for his fast, powerful striking and high-energy fights, he has built a strong reputation since making his UFC debut in 2019. Training out of Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand, Rafael combines years of Muay Thai experience with a fearless fighting style that has earned him several big wins and fan attention worldwide. After dealing with injuries and setbacks, he is now set to return to the octagon to face Mauricio Ruffy in his upcoming UFC bout. As he prepares for this fight this weekend, we get chatty with him about the quieter side of his life.
You’re returning to the octagon after a tough period. How does this fight feel for you at this point in your life?
Good, always good. Fight week is always good. When a fighter has a job, has a fight; it’s always a good feeling. I had a good camp, I’m ready to fight and I’m happy. Now, I just want to finish it at the end of the week.
Fans often say your fights are very exciting to watch. When you step into the octagon, does the idea of entertaining people come naturally to you?
I have fought all my life. I started fighting when I was 11 years old. I’ve had around 250-300 fights in my life — amateur, different disciplines, different combat sports. I really love this. I love the feeling inside the cage. I love fighting tough opponents. I love the feeling of winning. This is my way and because I love it so much, I think people like to watch my fights too.
How has this training camp been different after dealing with injuries?
This camp was good. Camp is camp, it’s always the same. I finished my camp well. No injuries, everything is nice. I healed from all my injuries before the camp started. Now, I just want to fight. I want to show people that I’m ready and give a nice performance.
You’ve had wins, losses and injuries over the years. What has been the hardest part of this journey?
Of course, injuries and losses. This is the hard part of the game. But this is life, this is fighting life. Somebody wins, somebody loses. Fighting and training are dangerous. We love it, but it’s dangerous. Injuries are the worst part.
What does a normal day look like for you when you’re not preparing for a fight?
I spend time with my family, eat tasty food and spend time with friends. Just normal life. I’m not the kind of guy who goes to nightclubs, bars, drinks alcohol or smokes. For me, enjoying life is spending time with family, eating good food and being with friends.
Training shapes both body and mind. How important are rest and routine for you now?
It’s very important. You cannot do the same thing every day. Your body needs rest, your head needs rest. In Thailand, every Sunday I ride my Harley motorcycle. I ride 400-500 kilometres, far from my town, with friends. We watch nature, stop at national parks and enjoy the views. That’s how I relax after hard training weeks.
You travel a lot because of fighting. Has that changed the way you look at life?
Travel is always nice. I like to see new countries and new places. But honestly, I’m not a guy who loves travelling too much. I enjoy it, but it’s not something I chase.
Food is important for fighters. What is the one food you miss the most during fight camp?
Red meat. Lamb or beef. Lamb is the best, of course. Doesn’t matter how it’s cooked.
Finally, what is one lesson fighting has taught you that helps you outside the octagon?
Fighting made me who I am today. Before training, when I was a kid, I was a different person. Training taught me to believe in myself, to protect myself and everything that is with me. It made me strong — mentally and physically. It showed me the way and changed my whole life.
Watch UFC 325 — Rafael Fiziev vs Mauricio Ruffy on February 1, from 7.30 am, live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD channels.
