Kylian Mbappé blames long wait and VAR check for missed penalty

The Real Madrid forward later said that the long wait before he could kick the ball distracted him. Argentine referee Facundo Tello had a lengthy consultation with the VAR to check the penalty, making Mbappé wait and it did not make him happy.

After the match, the Player of the Match said, "I took the penalty badly, but it was difficult because there was some confusion. Dembélé gave me the ball. Then the referee came over to me, just as I was starting to focus, and told me there was no penalty".

He added, "It distracted me. I’ve gone over many scenarios in my mind about how to prepare for a penalty, but this particular situation was something I had never experienced before."