Conor McGregor loses to Max Holloway, suffers a blow to the knee on return bout

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor made his return at UFC 329 against American opponent Max Holloway on Saturday but had an unfortunate early exit after suffering a leg injury.

Conor McGregor's return marked by injury

Conor McGregor returned to the ring after more than five years but his bout ended after just 1:09 minutes after he landed on his right knee and hurt himself. Naturally, he could not continue and finish the five-round welterweight contest.