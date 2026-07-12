India cricket coach to reportedly leave Gautam Gambhir's team and join IPL franchise

Reports further suggest that the member who is about to leave was bound by a 2+1 contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, the contract is now about to expire, allowing them to make the move to the desired IPL franchise.

India had a disappointing campaign at the T20I tour of Ireland and England which has raised renewed questions about the coaching staff. However, the abysmal performance has reportedly not influenced the decision to depart. As to what prompted the staff member to put down their papers, is yet to be known.