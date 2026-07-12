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India cricket coach to reportedly leave Gautam Gambhir's team and join IPL franchise

India cricket Head Coach Gautam Gambhir will need to make changes within his coaching staff after anonymous member set to leave
India cricket coach to reportedly leave Gautam Gambhir's team and join IPL franchise
Gautam Gambhir
Updated on
2 min read

The Indian cricket team is going through a period of lull and uncertainty and their problems only seem to intensify. Media reports suggest that a significant member of the team's support start is set to leave, forcing Head Coach Gautam Gambhir to re-organise his staff.

Gautam Gambhir prepares for a coaching reset

According to reports, at least one of the members from Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff is planning a move to the Indian Premier League (IPL). While there is no confirmation regarding the names(s) of the member(s) leaving, the Indian Cricket Team Head Coach must reset his staff.

Gautam Gambhir with his coaching staff
Gautam Gambhir with his coaching staff

The Indian men's cricket coaching staff is undergoing a change

Currently, Gautam's coaching support staff includes Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, Morne Morkel and the team's fielding coach, T Dilip, who have been working together since July 2024. However, Abhishek had already left the staff in 2025.

Reports further suggest that the member who is about to leave was bound by a 2+1 contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, the contract is now about to expire, allowing them to make the move to the desired IPL franchise.

India had a disappointing campaign at the T20I tour of Ireland and England which has raised renewed questions about the coaching staff. However, the abysmal performance has reportedly not influenced the decision to depart. As to what prompted the staff member to put down their papers, is yet to be known.

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Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir coaching staff