Wimbledon players can't resist taking home these Indian-made souvenirs

The journey of the iconic green-and-purple towel involves a major corporate acquisition. A luxury British heritage brand called Christy invented the modern terry towel in 1850 and became the official towel supplier to Wimbledon in 1988, originally manufacturing them in Greater Manchester, England.

In 2006, the Indian textile powerhouse Welspun Living Limited acquired a majority stake in Christy. By 2009–2010, the company shifted the physical manufacturing operations from the UK to its advanced, high-tech textile plants in Vapi and Anjar in Gujarat. The design process for each year's collection begins a year and a half in advance to align with global color and fashion trends.