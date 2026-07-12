Wimbledon players can't resist taking home these Indian-made souvenirs

Players love the Wimbledon Towels so much that walking off with them has become an open tradition. Legends like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have openly admitted to packing them into their tennis bags after matches to give to family and friends. While the towels are a quintessential symbol of British tennis heritage, they have been manufactured thousands of miles away in Gujarat, India, for nearly two decades.
The journey of the iconic green-and-purple towel involves a major corporate acquisition. A luxury British heritage brand called Christy invented the modern terry towel in 1850 and became the official towel supplier to Wimbledon in 1988, originally manufacturing them in Greater Manchester, England.
In 2006, the Indian textile powerhouse Welspun Living Limited acquired a majority stake in Christy. By 2009–2010, the company shifted the physical manufacturing operations from the UK to its advanced, high-tech textile plants in Vapi and Anjar in Gujarat. The design process for each year's collection begins a year and a half in advance to align with global color and fashion trends.
For the 2026 Wimbledon Towel Collection, Christy and Welspun released the collection in two distinct colourways. A deep Wimbledon green base accented by clean, variegated purple stripes and for women, the breakout star of the 2026 tournament is the seasonal colour palette entirely inspired by Wimbledon's signature strawberries and cream.
The men's tournament towels always stick to the traditional Wimbledon palette of dark green, purple and gold. The women's tournament towels feature a completely refreshed seasonal colour combination every year.