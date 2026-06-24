Wimbledon's iconic strawberries and cream gets a desi twist thanks to a unique collaboration

With the start of Wimbledon at the All England Club on June 29, the traditional strawberries and cream is also making an unforeseen entry in Delhi. The world-renowned tennis tournament has teamed up with Kuremal Kulfi to roll out a limited edition of strawberries and cream kulfi. It combines one of the most popular sports traditions from Britain and one of the most popular Indian desserts for summer.

From centre court to the kulfi cups: The story behind strawberries and cream

The limited-edition of strawberries and cream kulfi can be purchased between June 23rd and July 12th in four Kuremal shops located in Connaught Place, Bengali Market, Hauz Khas, and Chandni Chowk. The final day falls on the same day as the Men's Final of Wimbledon.