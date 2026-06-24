Wimbledon's iconic strawberries and cream gets a desi twist thanks to a unique collaboration

With the start of Wimbledon at the All England Club on June 29, the traditional strawberries and cream is also making an unforeseen entry in Delhi. The world-renowned tennis tournament has teamed up with Kuremal Kulfi to roll out a limited edition of strawberries and cream kulfi. It combines one of the most popular sports traditions from Britain and one of the most popular Indian desserts for summer.
The limited-edition of strawberries and cream kulfi can be purchased between June 23rd and July 12th in four Kuremal shops located in Connaught Place, Bengali Market, Hauz Khas, and Chandni Chowk. The final day falls on the same day as the Men's Final of Wimbledon.
The idea for the kulfi stemmed from the popular strawberries and cream combination of Wimbledon. The association of this combination with the tennis event is about 150 years old in 1877. During the first Wimbledon tournament in June and July, which was also the season of strawberries, the sports enthusiasts introduced this tradition swiftly. Even today, during these 15 days, people consume more than 30 tons of strawberries and 7000 litres of cream.
What started out as a mere snack soon evolved into one of the key emblems of the competition. Strawberries and cream were traditionally considered a luxury food for consumption by the elite since the year of 1500. However, they eventually became symbolic of Wimbledon.
This partnership occurs as India continues to position itself as an important market for Wimbledon. According to the organisers of the Wimbledon Tournament, India is the largest market for Wimbledon globally in terms of reach, with a viewership of 82.4 million.
According to reports, the number of applications for the Wimbledon Public Ballot, which is the chance to watch the Championships in person, surged by 69% in 2024. The organizers have announced that the number of tickets that were scanned by Indian fans increased by 62 % in 2025.