Neymar is available, but will he feature for Brazil against Scotland?

Brazil will play their last Group Stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Scotland on June 24, 2026 (June 25, 2026, 3:30 am IST) to book a spot in the knock-out stage.
Fans of the national team are waiting for their star player Neymar Jr to make his debut in this tournament who had not played the first two Group C matches due to calf injury. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has not made his decision known yet.
Neymar has been dealing with injury issues for quite some time and has not appeared for Brazil at the ongoing World Cup. However, he is available and fit ahead of their match against Scotland but might not play the final Group Stage match.
On Friday, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he will begin training with the team on Monday. "Neymar will train individually tomorrow. On Monday he will be with the team and he will be ready for the game against Scotland", the coach had said.
On Tuesday, Carlo told the media that Neymar will be available for Brazil's match against Scotland. "He worked this week and can be available for the match. We are very happy that he is back because, obviously, with his quality, he can help the team", he added, assuring fans.
Talking about his rapport with the player, the Italian further said, "I've really got to know him well. He has worked very seriously, trying to recover as quickly as possible. I'm very happy with him. Even if he doesn't play, he brings experience, he brings knowledge of the game, he helps the younger players. He is doing very well."
However, there is no clarity how long Neymar would be on the field if he plays at all. When asked about the minutes the player may get on Wednesday, Carlo said, "He can play 90 minutes -- walking. No, he's fine, he worked very well, he trained very well."
Brazil's upcoming match is extremely crucial. They started their World Cup campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco and kept their hopes alive and well when the beat Haiti 3-0. To qualify for the Round of 32, they will need to win or draw in the match against Scotland.