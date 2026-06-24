Neymar is available, but will he feature for Brazil against Scotland?

On Friday, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he will begin training with the team on Monday. "Neymar will train individually tomorrow. On Monday he will be with the team and he will be ready for the game against Scotland", the coach had said.

On Tuesday, Carlo told the media that Neymar will be available for Brazil's match against Scotland. "He worked this week and can be available for the match. We are very ​happy that he is back because, obviously, with his quality, he can help the team", he added, assuring fans.

Talking about his rapport with the player, the Italian further said, "I've really got to know ​him well. He has worked very seriously, trying to recover as quickly as possible. I'm very happy ⁠with him. Even if he doesn't play, he brings experience, he brings knowledge of the game, he helps the younger ​players. He is doing very well."