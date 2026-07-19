Last-minute World Cup Final ticket prices reach as high as $2.3 million

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina is hours away from kicking off but the last-minute ticket prizes are sky-high. The final will take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 (July 20, 12:30 am) and the prize for a premiere seat has surpassed $2 million (approximately ₹19.32 crore), hours before the match is set to start.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 had faced a lot of criticism due to the introduction of dynamic pricing that saw ticket prizes surge beyond expectations. Now, less than a day before the final between Spain and Argentina kick-off, the tickets for the matches have reached unbelievable levels.
While all tickets appeared to be sold out on Saturday, FIFA’s resale platform had some last-minute tickets available which ranged from less than $10,000 to a whopping $2.3 million. The highly-anticipated match will see footballing sensation Lamine Yamal face arguably the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi on Sunday and naturally, demands are high.
On Wednesday, there were hundreds of tickets that were available for the final fixture which cost over $7,000 (₹6.73 lakhs) on the official FIFA site. Fans have reacted on social media to this unreal price surge, expressing their disappointment.
"Disgusting how the beautiful game has become a cash cow to milk dry", one X user wrote. "this is wild... imagine being desperate enough to drop millions just for a seat. feels like we’re in a different game now", another comment read.
Multiple reports have suggested that the FIFA World Cup Final 2026 is the most expensive sporting event in USA history, with average resale ticket prices exceeding $11,000.