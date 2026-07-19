Last-minute World Cup Final ticket prices reach as high as $2.3 million

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina is hours away from kicking off but the last-minute ticket prizes are sky-high. The final will take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 (July 20, 12:30 am) and the prize for a premiere seat has surpassed $2 million (approximately ₹19.32 crore), hours before the match is set to start.

Last-minute FIFA World Cup Final tickets cross $2 million

The FIFA World Cup 2026 had faced a lot of criticism due to the introduction of dynamic pricing that saw ticket prizes surge beyond expectations. Now, less than a day before the final between Spain and Argentina kick-off, the tickets for the matches have reached unbelievable levels.